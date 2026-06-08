Survey shows only 5% of Indian firms fully integrated AI Business Jun 08, 2026

Indian companies are jumping into artificial intelligence (AI), but actually making it work across their whole business is proving tricky.

According to an ET-Cisco survey of 214 tech leaders, just 5% have fully integrated AI so far.

Still, interest is high: nearly nine in 10 respondents said real-time data processing and hybrid cloud connectivity are very or extremely important to their AI strategies over the next three to five years.