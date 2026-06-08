Survey shows only 5% of Indian firms fully integrated AI
Indian companies are jumping into artificial intelligence (AI), but actually making it work across their whole business is proving tricky.
According to an ET-Cisco survey of 214 tech leaders, just 5% have fully integrated AI so far.
Still, interest is high: nearly nine in 10 respondents said real-time data processing and hybrid cloud connectivity are very or extremely important to their AI strategies over the next three to five years.
Cisco India CTO flags scaling hurdles
Scaling up AI isn't just about money. Cisco India CTO Arun Shetty says the real challenge is getting broader operational and strategic hurdles.
Many firms struggle with outdated infrastructure, limited GPU capacity, and weak data management.
Right now, only one-quarter of companies are scaling AI across functions; most are still experimenting or using it in small ways.