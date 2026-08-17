Suryoday Small Finance Bank raises FD rates under ₹3 cr
Business
Suryoday Small Finance Bank just hiked its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for deposits below ₹3 crore, starting August 15.
Now, regular customers can earn up to 8.25% per year on five-year FDs, while senior citizens get an even better deal at 8.5%.
The new rates cover tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years.
Seniors see higher FD returns
If you or your family are thinking about locking in some savings, these updated rates make FDs a bit more tempting, especially for seniors who'll see higher returns across most eligible tenures.
Whether you're planning short-term or long-term, there's a rate that might fit your goals and help your money grow a little faster.