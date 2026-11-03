SUSE to cut about 190 jobs amid AI and automation
Business
SUSE, an open-source software company, is letting go of about 190 employees (roughly 10% of its global team), with employees due to be informed by November 4.
The move comes as AI and automation are reshaping how the company operates, with CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen acknowledging this was a tough but necessary step for SUSE's future.
SUSE adds AI features to Linux
After voluntary exits did not pan out earlier this year, SUSE is now making bigger changes by investing more in areas tied to AI and scaling back elsewhere.
The company recently announced new AI features for its Linux tools and will soon update employees on its long-term strategy.
This shift at SUSE mirrors what is happening across the tech industry in 2026 as companies adapt to rapid advances in AI.