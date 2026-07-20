Why Indian pilots want Gulf flights to be canceled
What's the story
The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has called for an immediate suspension of flights to the UAE and other high-risk Gulf destinations. The request is based on the deteriorating security situation in West Asia. In a letter addressed to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Vir Vikram Yadav, ALPA India expressed concerns over explicit threats against Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid ongoing military escalation.
Operational hazards
ALPA India highlights risks of flying into conflict zones
In its letter, ALPA India stressed that civil aircraft flying into or over conflict-affected areas are vulnerable not just to direct military action but also misidentification, missile strikes, electronic warfare, and GPS jamming.
Other risks include rapidly changing airspace restrictions and limited timely intelligence available to flight crews.
The association warned that any misjudgment in such an environment could have catastrophic consequences.
Safety measures
Threat assessment by national security agencies requested
ALPA India has requested the civil aviation ministry and DGCA to suspend operations by Indian carriers to affected Gulf destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The association has called for a threat assessment by national security agencies, intelligence authorities, and aviation experts before any further action is taken.
This comes as the US and Iran recently renewed hostilities in West Asia, raising fears of a full-scale war.
Aviation disruption
Global aviation disrupted due to uncertainty in West Asia
The uncertainty in West Asia, a key transit hub, has repeatedly disrupted global aviation in recent months. This is after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.
Worldwide airlines have been forced to reroute flights, avoid conflict-affected airspace, and absorb higher operating costs.
Several aviation regulators from Europe and North America have periodically issued advisories cautioning airlines against operating through these conflict zones.
Strategic importance
Indian carriers operate several daily flights to the Gulf region
The Gulf region is a key international market for Indian carriers such as Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet.
These airlines operate several daily flights connecting major Indian cities with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other Gulf cities.
The traffic between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) constitutes 50% of international passenger traffic flying in or out of India.