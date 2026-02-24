Suzlon Energy appoints new Group CEO as it diversifies

Suzlon Energy just named Ajay Kapur as its new Group CEO, marking a big step in their "Suzlon 2.0" revamp. The company is moving beyond just wind power and wants to offer a full range of renewable energy solutions—think wind, solar, battery storage, and more. Kapur comes in with decades of experience across infrastructure and energy.

Suzlon's restructuring aims for long-term growth and market leadership Suzlon's restructuring is all about long-term growth and staying ahead in the clean energy game.

With a strong order book and recent profits, they're aiming to scale up fast to meet global demand for renewables.

The new leadership team will focus on smarter capital use, innovation, and expanding into new tech.

Kapur's extensive experience in power and construction sectors Kapur has over 36 years' experience in sectors like power and construction.

He's an MBA from KJ Somaiya and also studied at Wharton.

Before joining Suzlon, he led Ambuja Cements (part of Adani Group), so he knows how to steer big companies through change.