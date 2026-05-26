Suzlon Energy expects stronger FY27 growth with nearly 6GW orderbook
Suzlon Energy, the Pune-based wind turbine giant, is gearing up for even stronger growth in FY27.
Backed by solid finances and a packed order book (nearly 6GW at the end of FY26), it is confident about topping last year's performance.
CFO Rahul Jain summed it up: "Our balance sheet remains very strong. We will continue to deliver higher growth going forward as well."
FY26 revenue ₹16,700cr profit ₹3,100cr
Last year was a win for Suzlon: revenue jumped 54% to ₹16,700 crore, profits soared to ₹3,100 crore, and margins stayed healthy.
Most orders came from public sector and industrial clients.
Looking ahead, Suzlon expects India's push for renewable energy to drive wind installations up to 8-10GW over the next two years, even as it faces rising costs.
The company plans to keep expanding its order book and maintain strong margins as an industry leader.