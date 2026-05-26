Suzlon Energy expects stronger FY27 growth with nearly 6GW orderbook

FY26 revenue ₹16,700cr profit ₹3,100cr

Last year was a win for Suzlon: revenue jumped 54% to ₹16,700 crore, profits soared to ₹3,100 crore, and margins stayed healthy.

Most orders came from public sector and industrial clients.

Looking ahead, Suzlon expects India's push for renewable energy to drive wind installations up to 8-10GW over the next two years, even as it faces rising costs.

The company plans to keep expanding its order book and maintain strong margins as an industry leader.