Suzlon Energy hit by cyber incident Monday, activates emergency protocols
Suzlon Energy was hit by a cyber incident on Monday. The good news? Its core business systems stayed untouched.
The team acted fast to contain the situation and kicked off its emergency protocols.
Suzlon notified CERT-In, no business-critical impact
Suzlon quickly informed India's cyber response agency, CERT-In, following all the right steps.
It has asked people not to spread rumors and thanked customers, vendors, and employees for sticking with it.
At this stage, "no impact is observed on business-critical applications by this event," said Suzlon in its exchange filing.