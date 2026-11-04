Suzlon Energy shares climb over 10% on Grasim recyclable blades
Business
Suzlon Energy's shares climbed for the third day in a row, up over 10% during this three-day winning streak, after announcing a partnership with Grasim.
The big news? They're entering into a pact to develop, commercialize and scale India's first wind turbines with recyclable blades, revealed at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo.
Aditya Birla Renewables to test turbines
This partnership means Suzlon will use Grasim's special epoxy tech to make turbine blades that can be recycled instead of ending up as waste.
The first of these eco-friendly turbines will be tested by Aditya Birla Renewables.
If all goes well, it could set a new standard for sustainable manufacturing and help cut down on carbon emissions.