Suzlon Energy shares fall 3% amid cyber incident
What's the story
Suzlon Energy, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, has reported a cyber incident. The company confirmed the cyber incident in an exchange filing on Monday. However, it also reassured that none of its business-critical applications were affected by this event. Suzlon said it took immediate action to mitigate the impact and activated precautionary measures and response protocols after the incident.
Official response
Suzlon informs CERT-In about cyber incident
Suzlon Energy has also informed the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) about the cyber incident.
The company urged all stakeholders to refrain from rumors and speculation regarding this matter.
It further expressed gratitude for the patience and support of its customers, vendors, and employees during this time as it works to keep Suzlon strong and secure.
Market reaction
Cyber incident does not fall under SEBI regulations: Suzlon
Following the disclosure of a cyber incident, Suzlon Energy's shares fell by 3% on Monday.
The company clarified that the incident does not fall under Part A or Part B of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
However, it chose to disclose this matter to exchanges as a precautionary measure.