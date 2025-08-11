Next Article
Suzlon Energy shares gain 2% on strong financial results
Suzlon Energy's stock climbed 2% on Monday morning, reflecting the buzz around its strong financial results.
The company's shares have shown significant growth, catching the eye of investors and market watchers alike.
Record quarterly and annual revenue and profit
Suzlon set new records this year—quarterly revenue reached ₹3,789.94 crore with net profit at ₹1,180.98 crore by March 2025.
For the full year, revenue jumped from ₹6,529 crore to ₹10,890 crore, while annual profit nearly doubled to ₹2,071 crore.
Earnings per share jumps to ₹1.52
Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a big leap—from ₹0.50 in FY24 to ₹1.52 in FY25—showing Suzlon's improved financial health and giving investors even more reason to stay interested.