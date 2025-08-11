Indian youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi begins training for Australia tour: Details
What's the story
India's Under-19 cricket sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has started his preparation for the upcoming series against Australia. The 14-year-old talent is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing personalized training ahead of the Under-19 tour. Suryavanshi's coach Manish Ojha is accompanying him during this intensive training session. According to MyKhel, the Rajasthan Royals opener is toiling at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Training regimen
BCCI's initiative to prepare youngsters for international cricket
Suryavanshi's training at the NCA includes a mix of technical and match-specific drills, tailored specifically for him. Ojha explained that this training is part of a larger process by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to prepare young players for international cricket. Speaking to MyKhel, he said, "BCCI is looking ahead. The senior players are gradually retiring, and to fill that vacuum, the next batch of youngsters must be fully ready."
Performance enhancement
Ojha aims to enhance Suryavanshi's red-ball game
Ojha, who has already made a name for Suryavanshi in white-ball cricket, now wants to improve his red-ball performance. He said, "He has the ability to attack from the very first ball, which is a huge positive in T20s and one-dayers." However, he also noted that there is a drop in performance level compared to white-ball cricket in longer formats. "If he plays 10 innings, 7-8 should be impactful," added Ojha.
IPL 2025
Incredible debut in IPL 2025
Earlier this year, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having debuted for RR. The 14-year-old scored a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest ton in IPL history. He became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. In just seven innings, Suryavanshi scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 (50: 1). No other batter who faced at least 100 deliveries in the season had a better strike rate.
England
Suryavanshi shines in England Youth ODIs
Suryavanshi recently featured in the Youth ODIs in England. In the 4th ODI of the five-match series in Worcester, Suryavanshi scored a blistering century off just 52 balls. This is now the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs. Suryavanshi eventually departed for 143 off 78 balls, having slammed 13 fours and 10 sixes. While India U-19 won the series, Suryavanshi finished as the highest run-scorer. He slammed 355 runs from five innings at 71.00. His strike rate was mind-boggling 174.01.