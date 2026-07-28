Suzlon Q1 FY27 profit falls 6% as revenue hits ₹3,819cr

Suzlon just posted a 6% drop in net profit for Q1 FY27, landing at ₹305 crore, even though its revenue jumped 23% to ₹3,819 crore.

Margins took a hit, falling from 19.2% to 15.6%, mainly thanks to global logistics issues and some big strategic moves.

Still, its core earnings (EBITDA) held steady at ₹595 crore.