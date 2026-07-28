Suzlon Q1 FY27 profit falls 6% as revenue hits ₹3,819cr
Business
Suzlon just posted a 6% drop in net profit for Q1 FY27, landing at ₹305 crore, even though its revenue jumped 23% to ₹3,819 crore.
Margins took a hit, falling from 19.2% to 15.6%, mainly thanks to global logistics issues and some big strategic moves.
Still, its core earnings (EBITDA) held steady at ₹595 crore.
Suzlon posts record 506MW deliveries
Despite the dip in profit, Suzlon delivered a first-quarter delivery record of 506 megawatts of wind power, a 14% increase over last year.
It expanded its Jaisalmer facility and rolled out a new S175 5-megawatt turbine.
With about 1 gigawatt of new orders from major players like Tata Power and Waaree Group, Suzlon's total order book now sits at an impressive 6.1 gigawatts, mostly from public sector and industrial clients.