Suzlon's new AI-powered wind blade factories to create 3,000 jobs

Suzlon already has five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule, and Anantapur.

With the addition of these three units, the company will have India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity with a total of 18 factories.

The ₹550 crore capex for these new facilities will be funded from internal accruals, with ₹200 crore for the Tamil Nadu project, while the rest will go to Gujarat and Karnataka facilities.