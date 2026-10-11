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Home / News / Business News / Suzlon's new AI-powered wind blade factories to create 3,000 jobs
Suzlon's new AI-powered wind blade factories to create 3,000 jobs
The new facilities will be located in 3 states

Suzlon's new AI-powered wind blade factories to create 3,000 jobs

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 11, 2026
04:03 pm
What's the story

Suzlon Group is investing ₹550 crore to establish three AI-powered wind blade factories. The move is aimed at speeding up the execution of its order book and catering to the growing demand for wind energy in India. The new facilities will be located in Gujarat, Karnataka, as well as Tamil Nadu.

Growth strategy

India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity

Suzlon already has five blade factories in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule, and Anantapur.

With the addition of these three units, the company will have India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity with a total of 18 factories.

The ₹550 crore capex for these new facilities will be funded from internal accruals, with ₹200 crore for the Tamil Nadu project, while the rest will go to Gujarat and Karnataka facilities.

Employment opportunities

New factories to be set up by 2027

The new factories will be located closer to wind project sites, improving logistics. They are expected to be set up by 2027.

The move will create some 3,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs with a focus on rural employment.

Suzlon already has an order book of some 6GW of wind energy projects from various clean energy companies as of March 2026.

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Financial growth

Suzlon's financial performance

In FY26, Suzlon reported a revenue of ₹16,679 crore and a net profit of ₹3,163 crore. This was an increase from the previous fiscal year when it posted a revenue of ₹10,851 crore and a net profit of ₹2,072 crore.

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