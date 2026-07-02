Swara Baby plans ₹1,000 crore IPO, Brainbees Solutions selling stake

Swara Baby expands products, enters US.

Since 2021, Swara Baby has expanded quickly, earning ₹84 crore in revenue and posting a profit in FY25 (year ended March 2025).

They've expanded from just one product to seven categories and teamed up with FirstCry's BabyHug to launch eco-friendly diapers using less wood pulp.

In December 2025, they set up shop in the US while its parent company Brainbees Solutions acquired two other hygiene brands to boost their international presence.