Swara Baby Products secures SEBI approval for ₹1,000 cr IPO
Business
Swara Baby Products, known for its baby and hygiene products, just got SEBI's go-ahead for a ₹1,000 crore IPO.
The deal splits evenly between new shares and promoter sales, with JM Financial and Avendus Capital running the show.
Swara to build Madhya Pradesh factory
Funds from the IPO will help build a new factory in Madhya Pradesh, pay off debts, and support their subsidiaries.
Founded in 2018, Swara has grown fast (revenue jumped to ₹1,163.9 crore in FY26) thanks to clients like Piramal Pharma and Himalaya Wellness, plus its own brands Cuddles and Shield.