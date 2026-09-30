Swastika Infra lists NSE/BSE 8% premium, hits 5% upper circuit
Business
Swastika Infra just kicked off its stock market journey with a bang, listing on both NSE and BSE at an 8% premium.
By Thursday, the shares had already maxed out their daily 5% upper circuit, showing investors are pretty excited about what the company has to offer.
Swastika Infra IPO raises over ₹1,000cr
Their IPO was a massive hit, oversubscribed by 132.55 times and raising over ₹1,000 crore.
Retail investors booked their shares 29 times over, while big institutional buyers went all in with a 229-times subscription.
Clearly, there's a lot of confidence in Swastika Infra's future right now.