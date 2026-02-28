Sweden's QGroup launches Sliq Group to build AI tools
Sweden's QGroup has teamed up with IIT Madras grad Deepak Kumar Choubey to launch Sliq Group, a new venture focused on building smart AI tools and digital platforms.
The goal? Help companies work faster and smarter, through a partnership operating as Software Labs India with QGroup (SLIQ Group).
Investment plans and target clients
The collective community plans to invest roughly up to $2.5 million over the next three years to grow its team, develop new AI tech, and even acquire some smaller Indian product firms.
They're aiming their services at startups on the rise, mid-sized companies, and bigger enterprises looking to level up their products.
Shift from IT services to product engineering
Instead of sticking to traditional IT services, Sliq is all about product engineering, user experience design, and strategy.
Choubey—who brings experience from places like CERN—has partnered with QGroup's Mikael Kretz, Hakan Paulsson, and Jon Carvell in this fresh approach.