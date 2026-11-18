Swedish businesses are looking to India for their next big moves in artificial intelligence.

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Jaani Heinonen, head of investment promotion at Business Sweden, pointed out that while China holds an advantage in large language models because of its open-source models, India stands out for its engineering skills and AI services, making it a go-to partner for Swedish innovation.

The Sweden-India Technology and AI Corridor, signed in February, is set to make these collaborations even stronger.