Swiggy aims for ₹10,000cr adjusted EBITDA target by FY31
Swiggy is aiming high, announcing plans to reach ₹10,000 crore in adjusted EBITDA (basically profit before some expenses) by fiscal 2031.
Most of this will come from their core food delivery service (₹5,000 crore) and Instamart, their quick grocery delivery arm (₹4,000 crore).
The rest (₹1,000 crore) is expected from Swiggy's out-of-home consumption segment.
Swiggy narrows consolidated net loss 34%
Instamart is on track to break even as it grows and has already narrowed Swiggy's consolidated net loss by 34% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the food delivery business keeps making money, it posted a solid ₹1,001 crore operating profit in FY26.
Swiggy also hopes to hit a net order value of ₹1 lakh crore over the medium term.
In short: they're betting big on scale and steady growth across all parts of their business.