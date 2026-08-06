Swiggy aims for ₹10,000cr adjusted EBITDA target by FY31

Swiggy is aiming high, announcing plans to reach ₹10,000 crore in adjusted EBITDA (basically profit before some expenses) by fiscal 2031.

Most of this will come from their core food delivery service (₹5,000 crore) and Instamart, their quick grocery delivery arm (₹4,000 crore).

The rest (₹1,000 crore) is expected from Swiggy's out-of-home consumption segment.