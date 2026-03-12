Swiggy and HDFC Bank launch BLCK, Ornge credit cards

The BLCK card gives you 10% cashback on Swiggy (up to ₹1,500 a month), plus up to 5% back on Amazon, Flipkart, travel, and entertainment. You also get three months of Swiggy One BLCK membership. The Ornge card offers 5% cashback on Swiggy orders as well as cabs and travel bookings. The BLCK card includes a three-month Swiggy One BLCK membership; the Ornge card includes a 12-month Swiggy One membership.

Cards will be issued in phases via the Swiggy app

You'll also score discounts on Cleartrip: think 19% off hotels with 5% extra cashback, or savings on flights.

There's even 1% cashback on eligible transactions (excludes rent, utilities, fuel, insurance, EMIs, jewelry, government spends, wallet loads, and similar), with a ₹500 a month cap where applicable.

These cards will be rolled out in phases via the Swiggy app or HDFC Bank channels. Just keep an eye out for when applications open.

There is a joining fee of ₹500 and an annual renewal fee of ₹500, with a waiver for annual spends over ₹2,00,000.