Swiggy announces majority Indian ownership for the 1st time

Swiggy may reapply for IOCC

With more Indian ownership, Swiggy can push again for IOCC (Indian-owned and controlled company) status, a move that didn't work out in May.

If they get it, Instamart could directly own inventory, making operations smoother and potentially boosting profits.

For now, Swiggy says this ownership update doesn't instantly change its control status but promises to keep everyone posted on big developments.