Swiggy appoints Nandita Sinha to lead Instamart replacing Amitesh Jha
Business
Swiggy just picked Nandita Sinha, the former CEO of Myntra, to lead Instamart starting August 3.
She's stepping in for Amitesh Jha, who is moving on.
Both Sinha and Jha have deep experience from their Flipkart days.
Sriharsha Majety praises Nandita Sinha
Welcoming her on board, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety called Sinha "one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders," highlighting her vision, customer obsession, and operational rigor, and focus on customers.
With her role at Myntra and several years in the Flipkart ecosystem, Sinha brings a lot to the table for Instamart's next phase.