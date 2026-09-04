Swiggy block deal moves 1.11cr shares after MSCI removal

Swiggy just saw a big shift: 1.11 crore shares (about 4% of the company) changed hands in a block deal on September 4, 2026.

This comes right after MSCI decided to remove Swiggy from its global indices, following changes in ownership rules.

The move is part of Swiggy's plan to be recognized as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC), which would let it directly sell products on Instamart.