Swiggy clears Toing licensing hiccup after FSSAI paperwork request
Business
Swiggy just cleared up a licensing hiccup with its Toing platform after the FSSAI's designated officer in Karnataka asked for some paperwork updates.
The company made it clear there were no food safety problems, just a need to update license details.
Swiggy gets updated license, shares slip
Swiggy got its updated license on July 9 and says there's been no real hit to business or finances, plus no fines from FSSAI.
Still, even after clearing things up, Swiggy's stock slipped nearly 3% on July 10 and has dropped about 30% so far this year.