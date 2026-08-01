Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit in talks for 30-minute appliance deliveries
Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit are looking to make big appliance deliveries (think refrigerators, TVs, washing machines) happen in just 30 minutes.
They're engaging in talks with manufacturers to pull this off, hoping to satisfy the growing need for instant service and boost their order values.
Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Retail's JioMart are also racing to cut delivery times.
Flipkart and JioMart face installation challenge
Flipkart has already tried out 2-hour deliveries in some cities, even offering installation by its own teams.
Reliance's JioMart delivers small electronics within 2 hours and plans to expand this speedy service.
The real challenge? Making sure fast delivery comes with same-day installation so customers aren't left hanging.
Platforms use manufacturers' warehouses for deliveries
Instead of building new stores, these platforms are engaging with manufacturers to use their warehouses and outlets for deliveries.
This could reduce fixed real-estate costs, improves product availability, and helps them adapt as shoppers expect quicker turnaround on everything, even the big stuff.