Swiggy may sell stake in Rapido to boost finances

Swiggy's business is booming despite the Rapido re-evaluation

Even with this review going on, Swiggy's main business is thriving. In Q1 FY26, their order value jumped 45% year-on-year to ₹14,797 crore.

Instamart saw even bigger growth—doubling its numbers to ₹5,655 crore!

Plus, Swiggy added 41 new dark stores (now at 1,062 across 127 cities) and grew its monthly users to over 16 million.

So while they're reconsidering Rapido, Swiggy's focus on expanding and improving service for users hasn't slowed down.