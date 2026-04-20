Swiggy moves headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield Bengaluru easing commutes Business Apr 20, 2026

Swiggy has officially shifted its headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The new spot is all about easier metro access and more affordable living, plus, it gets them away from the Outer Ring Road traffic jams.

This move follows a bigger trend of tech companies picking locations with better infrastructure.