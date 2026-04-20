Swiggy moves headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield Bengaluru easing commutes
Business
Swiggy has officially shifted its headquarters from Bellandur to Whitefield, Bengaluru.
The new spot is all about easier metro access and more affordable living, plus, it gets them away from the Outer Ring Road traffic jams.
This move follows a bigger trend of tech companies picking locations with better infrastructure.
New office unites teams, reuses materials
Swiggy's four-story office brings together teams from food delivery, quick commerce, dining out, and logistics under one roof for smoother collaboration.
It has also reused materials from its old office and added energy- and water-saving systems, so it's not just about working smarter, but greener too.