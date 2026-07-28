Swiggy appoints ex-Myntra chief Nandita Sinha as Instamart CEO
What's the story
Swiggy has announced a major leadership change in its quick commerce business, Instamart. Amitesh Kumar Jha, the current CEO of Instamart, has resigned from his position. Nandita Sinha, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra, will be taking over as the new head of Instamart. Her appointment will be effective from August 3, 2026.
Transition details
Jha to leave for other opportunities
In a regulatory filing, Swiggy confirmed Jha's resignation and said he will be leaving to pursue other opportunities. The company thanked him for his contributions during his time at Swiggy.
Sinha, who has over two decades of experience in building consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce, and FMCG sectors, will now lead Instamart as Swiggy aims to strengthen its position in India's competitive quick commerce market.
Career highlights
Sinha's extensive leadership experience
Sinha has previously held leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia, and Hindustan Unilever. She is known for her customer-centric approach and operational excellence.
Welcoming Sinha to her new role, Swiggy's Managing Director & Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said, "I am delighted to welcome Nandita Sinha as the CEO of Instamart. Nandita is one of India's most accomplished consumer internet leaders."