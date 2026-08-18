Swiggy reshuffles leadership, promotes executives at Instamart and food marketplace
Swiggy just shook up its leadership team, giving some familiar faces bigger roles.
Himavant Kurnala is now chief growth and product officer for Instamart, Nitesh Garg steps in as chief technology officer for Instamart, and Saurav Goyal becomes chief operating officer of Food Marketplace.
These changes follow recent moves like Nandita Sinha becoming CEO and Gautam Swaroop taking over as chief business officer at Instamart.
Himavant Kurnala to lead Instamart growth
Kurnala will handle growth, brand marketing for Instamart. Garg brings over seven years of Swiggy experience to his new technology role after leading engineering.
Goyal, who's worked across finance, operations, and delivery, now oversees Food Marketplace operations.
Swapnil Bajpai named Dineout CEO
Earlier this year, Swapnil Bajpai was promoted to CEO of Dineout and Scenes division. Sidharth Bhakoo continues as chief business officer for Food Marketplace.
All these moves are part of Swiggy's push to strengthen its team and stay ahead in the fast-moving food delivery scene.