Swiggy reshuffles leadership, promotes executives at Instamart and food marketplace

Swiggy just shook up its leadership team, giving some familiar faces bigger roles.

Himavant Kurnala is now chief growth and product officer for Instamart, Nitesh Garg steps in as chief technology officer for Instamart, and Saurav Goyal becomes chief operating officer of Food Marketplace.

These changes follow recent moves like Nandita Sinha becoming CEO and Gautam Swaroop taking over as chief business officer at Instamart.