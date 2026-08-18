Swiggy restructures leadership to accelerate Instamart and food delivery

Swiggy just switched up its leadership team to sharpen its quick commerce and food delivery game.

Himavant Kurnala steps in as chief growth and product officer at Instamart, Nitesh Garg takes over as chief technology officer for quick commerce, and Saurav Goyal is now chief operating officer for the Food Marketplace.

The goal? Move faster, work smarter, and keep up with tough rivals like Zepto and Blinkit.