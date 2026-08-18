Swiggy restructures leadership to accelerate Instamart and food delivery
Swiggy just switched up its leadership team to sharpen its quick commerce and food delivery game.
Himavant Kurnala steps in as chief growth and product officer at Instamart, Nitesh Garg takes over as chief technology officer for quick commerce, and Saurav Goyal is now chief operating officer for the Food Marketplace.
The goal? Move faster, work smarter, and keep up with tough rivals like Zepto and Blinkit.
Himavant Kurnala consolidates Instamart product marketing
Kurnala will now lead everything from product to marketing at Instamart under one roof.
Garg is set to boost tech with more AI-driven upgrades for better speed and reliability.
Goyal, who joined Swiggy in 2020, will focus on making sure your food orders arrive on point.
Plus, this shakeup follows Nandita Sinha (former Myntra CEO) taking charge as Instamart's new CEO earlier this month.