Swiggy Instamart's COO and CBO have left the company
What's the story
Swiggy's quick commerce division, Instamart, is witnessing a major leadership overhaul with the resignations of its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hari Kumar, as per Moneycontrol. Both executives had joined Swiggy after long tenures at Flipkart. While Kumar joined in November 2024, Jain came on board in May 2025. They have now stepped down from their positions citing personal reasons for their departures.
Future plans
Jain to join Nykaa; Kumar yet to announce next move
While Kumar is yet to announce his next career move, Jain is expected to join Nykaa as its head of operations. Swiggy has already identified a replacement for Kumar, and a new executive is likely to be appointed in the coming weeks. The changes come amid a broader reshuffle in the quick commerce sector, with companies expanding their dark store footprint and preparing for public listings.
Market standing
Instamart ranks 3rd in quick commerce market
Despite the leadership changes, Instamart remains a key player in the quick commerce market, ranking third in terms of order volumes after Blinkit and Zepto. The company has been closely matched with Zepto on a net merchandise value basis, often swapping places for the second spot. Other major players in this space include Tata's BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now.