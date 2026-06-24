Swiggy Instamart's COO and CBO have left the company

Future plans

Jain to join Nykaa; Kumar yet to announce next move

While Kumar is yet to announce his next career move, Jain is expected to join Nykaa as its head of operations. Swiggy has already identified a replacement for Kumar, and a new executive is likely to be appointed in the coming weeks. The changes come amid a broader reshuffle in the quick commerce sector, with companies expanding their dark store footprint and preparing for public listings.