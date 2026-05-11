Swiggy sales up nearly 45% to ₹6,383 cr, losses narrow Business May 11, 2026

Swiggy just posted a big win on the numbers front: its net sales hit ₹6,383 crore for the March 2026 quarter, up nearly 45% from last year.

The company is still running at a loss (₹800 crore this quarter), but that's actually better than last year's ₹1,081 crore loss.

So while Swiggy isn't profitable yet, things are moving in the right direction.