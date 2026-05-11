Swiggy sales up nearly 45% to ₹6,383 cr, losses narrow
Business
Swiggy just posted a big win on the numbers front: its net sales hit ₹6,383 crore for the March 2026 quarter, up nearly 45% from last year.
The company is still running at a loss (₹800 crore this quarter), but that's actually better than last year's ₹1,081 crore loss.
So while Swiggy isn't profitable yet, things are moving in the right direction.
Swiggy EBITDA improves to ₹431 cr
Operationally, Swiggy's losses are narrowing too: negative EBITDA improved to ₹431 crore from ₹841 crore last year.
Expenses like traded goods and raw materials went up, but employee costs dipped slightly to ₹667 crore as Swiggy tries to streamline.
Even its earnings per share got a little less negative (now -3.34 vs. -4.60).
Swiggy shares closed at ₹280.50 on May 7.