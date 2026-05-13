Swiggy seeks IOCC recognition by amending board rules in India Business May 13, 2026

Swiggy is shaking up its board rules to try and become officially recognized as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC) under Indian law.

The goal? Boost Indian shareholding above 50% and make sure the board stays strong and steady, all while keeping things in line with new regulations.

These changes still need approval from regulators and shareholders, but Swiggy says it's all about having more local control.