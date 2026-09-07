Swiggy sells Lynk, Udaan parent gives 500cr and 2.8% stake
Business
Swiggy has agreed to sell its business-to-business distribution business, Lynk Logistics, to Udaan's parent company for ₹500 crore.
As part of the deal, Swiggy will receive a 2.8% stake in Udaan, which could bump up to 3.2% if Swiggy invests another ₹75 crore.
The agreement was signed on September 7 and should wrap up by October 22, pending approvals.
Udaan to use Lynk retailer network
Lynk generated ₹668 crore in the year ended March 31, 2026, accounting for 2.9% of Swiggy's consolidated revenue.
Now, Udaan plans to use Lynk's strong retailer network and fast-moving consumer goods brand partnerships to boost its own distribution game.
Most of Lynk's business comes from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.