Swiggy sells Lynk, Udaan parent gives 500cr and 2.8% stake

Swiggy has agreed to sell its business-to-business distribution business, Lynk Logistics, to Udaan's parent company for ₹500 crore.

As part of the deal, Swiggy will receive a 2.8% stake in Udaan, which could bump up to 3.2% if Swiggy invests another ₹75 crore.

The agreement was signed on September 7 and should wrap up by October 22, pending approvals.