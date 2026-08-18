Swiggy sets 49.5% foreign ownership cap to secure Indian control

The cap covers all types of foreign investment, direct, portfolio, and indirect, and only passed after a failed attempt back in May.

With this new status, Swiggy's Instamart could shift to an inventory-led model (think: buying and selling products directly instead of just being a marketplace), letting it count full sales as revenue.

Plus, Swiggy has also expanded roles for three senior executives to strengthen its leadership as it keeps growing in the food delivery game.