Swiggy sets 49.5% foreign ownership cap to secure Indian control
Business
Swiggy just set a 49.5% limit on foreign ownership after its shareholder meeting on August 18, 2026.
This move clears a key hurdle in Swiggy's transition to an Indian-owned and controlled company, with domestic investors holding the majority since July.
Cap could enable Instamart inventory model
The cap covers all types of foreign investment, direct, portfolio, and indirect, and only passed after a failed attempt back in May.
With this new status, Swiggy's Instamart could shift to an inventory-led model (think: buying and selling products directly instead of just being a marketplace), letting it count full sales as revenue.
Plus, Swiggy has also expanded roles for three senior executives to strengthen its leadership as it keeps growing in the food delivery game.