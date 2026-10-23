Swiggy shares fall 14% on 922cr Q2 loss, Cyient gains

It was a rollercoaster day for some big names. Swiggy's shares dropped 14% after posting a ₹922 crore loss in Q2, though that's actually better than last year.

On the bright side, its revenue jumped 36.1%, to ₹7,571 crore, thanks to more people using quick commerce and ordering food online.

Meanwhile, Cyient had a great day with shares up 9% as its revenue climbed 25.5%, to ₹2,235 crore, even though profits dipped slightly.