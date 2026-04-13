Swiggy shares fall 4% after Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul resigns

Swiggy board additions as shares slide

With Obul leaving, Swiggy's board is getting a makeover: Phani Kishan and Rahul Bothra are joining as new directors in June, and Renan De Castro Alves Pinto steps in for Prosus Ventures.

Meanwhile, Swiggy's shares have dropped nearly 32% this year, with HSBC lowering its target price due to tough competition and long-term AI concerns and near-term heightened competitive intensity.