Swiggy shares fall 7% after announcement to cut foreign stake
Business
Swiggy's shares fell as much as 7% on Friday, July 24, 2026, almost hitting their all-time low.
The reason? Swiggy just announced it wants to lower foreign ownership from 100% to 49.5%.
This big move will be up for a shareholder vote at its AGM on August 18, 2026 and needs a special resolution to pass.
Analysts warn Swiggy index removal risk
Analysts say this change could get Swiggy kicked out of major global stock indices, which might lead investors to pull out a lot of money (think hundreds of millions of dollars).