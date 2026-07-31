Swiggy stock falls 5% despite narrower loss and stronger revenue

Swiggy's stock dropped about 5% on Friday, right after the company shared its Q1 FY2027 (quarter ended June 30, 2026) results.

The good news: Swiggy cut its net loss to ₹791 crore (down from ₹1,197 crore last year) and boosted revenue by 37% to ₹6,812 crore.

But expenses also shot up thanks to bigger ad and delivery costs, which kept profits out of reach.