Swiggy stock falls 5% despite narrower loss and stronger revenue
Swiggy's stock dropped about 5% on Friday, right after the company shared its Q1 FY2027 (quarter ended June 30, 2026) results.
The good news: Swiggy cut its net loss to ₹791 crore (down from ₹1,197 crore last year) and boosted revenue by 37% to ₹6,812 crore.
But expenses also shot up thanks to bigger ad and delivery costs, which kept profits out of reach.
Brokerages cautious despite Instamart break even
After the results, brokerages weren't too impressed: CLSA downgraded Swiggy to "hold" due to slow food delivery growth and higher costs, while Macquarie stuck with an "underperform" rating.
On the bright side, Swiggy's quick commerce arm Instamart finally reached break-even in May 2026.
Still, Instamart's adjusted EBITDA losses stayed high at ₹778 crore, so profitability remains a challenge for now.