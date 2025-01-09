Swiggy to launch standalone app for Instamart
What's the story
Swiggy, a leading food and grocery delivery platform in India, is planning to launch its quick commerce service Instamart as a standalone app.
The move comes as part of the company's multi-app strategy to cater to evolving customer needs.
Sriharsha Majety, the Group CEO and co-founder of Swiggy, revealed the news during an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.
Strategy alignment
Swiggy's multi-app strategy mirrors Chinese internet giants
It is important to note that Instamart will also remain accessible on the main Swiggy app.
The move to launch a dedicated Instamart app is in line with the strategies adopted by Chinese internet giants such as Meituan and Alibaba.
These companies have managed to merge a single app with a bunch of standalone apps for specific use cases.
Notably, Meituan is also an investor in Swiggy, which further emphasizes the strategic alignment between the two.
Growth potential
Instamart has potential to outpace food delivery: Swiggy CEO
Majety stressed that the core Swiggy app still enjoys cross-pollination effects with its integrated membership program and other features.
However, he thinks Instamart could draw a much bigger user base and even outgrow food delivery in terms of size.
This belief highlights the company's confidence in its new standalone app strategy in the face of the quick commerce boom.
Information
Swiggy's separate Instamart app to launch soon
The announcement of a separate Instamart app comes just days after Swiggy launched its 15-minute food delivery app, SNACC, in Bengaluru. The standalone Instamart app will be available in a few weeks.