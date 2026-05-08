Swiggy, Urban Company post losses as Zepto secures SEBI approval

Swiggy ₹800cr losses, Urban ₹161cr losses

Swiggy trimmed its net loss by 26% to ₹800 crore while boosting revenue by 45%, although Instamart saw a sequential dip in the March quarter.

Urban Company's losses shot up from ₹2.8 crore last year to ₹161 crore now, and revenue climbed 43%; InstaHelp handled about 2.7 million orders.

Zepto plans to raise up to ₹9,000 crore in its IPO and has ₹6,000-7,000 crore in cash on its books, while aiming to grow order volumes without materially expanding its dark-store network, so expect things to get even more competitive soon!