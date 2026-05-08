Swiggy, Urban Company post losses as Zepto secures SEBI approval
Business
Swiggy and Urban Company both ended Q4 FY26 with losses, even though their revenues jumped, showing how tough the market still is for big startups.
Meanwhile, Zepto just got SEBI's approval to go public.
Swiggy ₹800cr losses, Urban ₹161cr losses
Swiggy trimmed its net loss by 26% to ₹800 crore while boosting revenue by 45%, although Instamart saw a sequential dip in the March quarter.
Urban Company's losses shot up from ₹2.8 crore last year to ₹161 crore now, and revenue climbed 43%; InstaHelp handled about 2.7 million orders.
Zepto plans to raise up to ₹9,000 crore in its IPO and has ₹6,000-7,000 crore in cash on its books, while aiming to grow order volumes without materially expanding its dark-store network, so expect things to get even more competitive soon!