Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart to join MSCI India Standard

Swiggy to see $289 million inflow

When MSCI updates its index, big investment funds around the world have to buy or sell shares to match it—so these four companies are about to get a lot more attention (and money).

Swiggy might see $289 million come in; Vishal Mega Mart could get $258 million; the other two aren't far behind.

On the flip side, Sona BLW and Thermax are being dropped from the index and may lose over $280 million combined.