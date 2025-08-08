Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart to join MSCI India Standard
MSCI will add Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy India, and Waaree Energies to its Global Standard Index after markets close on August 26, 2025.
This upgrade signals these companies are becoming major players and could pull in nearly $1 billion from global investors.
Swiggy to see $289 million inflow
When MSCI updates its index, big investment funds around the world have to buy or sell shares to match it—so these four companies are about to get a lot more attention (and money).
Swiggy might see $289 million come in; Vishal Mega Mart could get $258 million; the other two aren't far behind.
On the flip side, Sona BLW and Thermax are being dropped from the index and may lose over $280 million combined.
Why it matters
MSCI refreshes its lists based on things like company size and how easily shares can be traded (liquidity).
With about $17 trillion tied to MSCI indices globally, these changes shape where foreign money flows in India—and for young investors or anyone watching market trends, that's a pretty big deal.