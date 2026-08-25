Swiggy Dineout now lets you order food while watching movies
What's the story
Swiggy Dineout, the dining and reservation arm of Swiggy, has launched a new service for moviegoers. The feature, called Order-in-Cinemas, was announced today. It lets you order food from your seat in Cinepolis and Asian Cinemas. The service uses a QR code-based system to make ordering as easy as possible during screenings.
User experience
How to use 'Order-in-Cinemas' service
To use the new service, moviegoers simply have to scan a QR code placed inside the cinema hall.
They can then browse through the food menu on Swiggy Dineout, place an order, and make payment.
The best part? Their food is delivered directly to their seats, eliminating the need for queues at concession counters during screenings.
Additional features
Other features of Swiggy Dineout
Along with food ordering, Swiggy Dineout also provides information on upcoming film releases. This includes trailers, posters, and ticket-booking links.
Users can also find details of special screenings, events, and promotional offers through the app.
The service aims to make food ordering a more integrated part of the cinema experience while improving customer convenience and engagement.
Strategic alliances
Partnerships with PoS aggregation platforms
To enable the Order-in-Cinemas service, Swiggy Dineout has partnered with two point-of-sale (PoS) aggregation platforms - Impact by UFO Moviez and Showbizz, a cinema software provider.
The company is also working to onboard more PoS aggregators.
This move is aimed at helping cinemas boost revenue by encouraging higher food and beverage spending per moviegoer.
Business growth
What's next for Swiggy Dineout?
The launch of the cinema-ordering feature marks a major expansion for Swiggy Dineout. It takes the company's offering beyond its traditional restaurant and dining-out business.
The platform will also allow cinemas to suggest personalized food combinations and promote additional offerings to customers.
PoS operators can integrate this feature into their existing systems, further enhancing the customer experience at cinemas.