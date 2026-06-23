Swiggy, Zerodha enable riders to invest ₹100 in mutual funds
Business
Swiggy is making it easier for its delivery partners to build up their savings by teaming up with Zerodha Fund House.
Now, riders can invest as little as ₹100 from their earnings into mutual funds directly through the Swiggy app, a big step toward helping gig workers plan for their financial future.
Zerodha WhatsApp helps partners manage savings
Managing these investments is hassle-free thanks to Zerodha Fund House's WhatsApp channel. Partners can track and access their savings easily and even withdraw whenever needed.
Swiggy's Saurav Goyal says this initiative is all about giving riders practical tools to secure their futures, while Zerodha Fund House CEO Vishal Jain highlights how it puts financial control in the hands of gig workers.