Swiggy, Zerodha enable riders to invest ₹100 in mutual funds Business Jun 23, 2026

Swiggy is making it easier for its delivery partners to build up their savings by teaming up with Zerodha Fund House.

Now, riders can invest as little as ₹100 from their earnings into mutual funds directly through the Swiggy app, a big step toward helping gig workers plan for their financial future.