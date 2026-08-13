Swiggy's 99 Store hits nearly 14% of food orders
Swiggy's 99 Store, launched just last year, already pulls in nearly 14% of all food orders, so that's about one in seven food orders choosing it for their meals.
The monthly order count has jumped by 2.4 times over the past year, and Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, says this shows how much customers love affordable food options.
Swiggy's 99 Store has 1.8L partners
You can find the 99 Store in more than 500 cities, thanks to a huge network of over 1.8 lakh restaurant partners.
It's a dedicated section on the Swiggy Food app packed with wallet-friendly choices like bowls, Thalis, South Indian breakfasts, burgers, pizzas, beverages, and Chaats.
Swiggy to expand 99 Store network
Swiggy plans to keep expanding its partner network and add even more variety to match what hungry users want.
The company sees the store as a go-to spot for anyone looking for tasty meals without breaking the bank.