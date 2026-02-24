Swiggy's budget delivery app Toing now covers Delhi-NCR

Swiggy has rolled out its budget-friendly food delivery app, Toing, across Delhi-NCR. After starting in Pune last year, Toing now covers 11 cities and has already crossed one million downloads—clearly catching on fast.

Menu prices match restaurant prices Toing keeps things affordable: it matches restaurant menu prices, skips packaging fees, and has no platform fees.

Plus, you get free delivery if your order is over ₹99.

Popular picks like biryanis, burgers, pizzas, and momos are available for under ₹99.

Targeting Gen Z and college students Toing is made for Gen Z students and anyone watching their spending—appealing to Delhi-NCR's large base of Gen Z and college goers.

Earlier launches focused on college towns like Guwahati and Nagpur.