Swiggy's budget delivery app Toing now covers Delhi-NCR
Swiggy has rolled out its budget-friendly food delivery app, Toing, across Delhi-NCR.
After starting in Pune last year, Toing now covers 11 cities and has already crossed one million downloads—clearly catching on fast.
Menu prices match restaurant prices
Toing keeps things affordable: it matches restaurant menu prices, skips packaging fees, and has no platform fees.
Plus, you get free delivery if your order is over ₹99.
Popular picks like biryanis, burgers, pizzas, and momos are available for under ₹99.
Targeting Gen Z and college students
Toing is made for Gen Z students and anyone watching their spending—appealing to Delhi-NCR's large base of Gen Z and college goers.
Earlier launches focused on college towns like Guwahati and Nagpur.
Toing goes head-to-head with budget players
By eliminating packaging and platform fees compared to other apps—including Swiggy itself—Toing goes head-to-head with budget players like Rapido's Ownly and Zepto Cafe.
As Sidharth Bhakoo from Swiggy puts it: Toing is all about giving value-conscious users more affordable ways to get their favorite food delivered.