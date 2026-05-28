Swiggy's change to Articles of Association for CEO nominations fails

Swiggy says change seeks IOCC qualification

Swiggy explained that the move was about better oversight and keeping leadership steady, not handing more power to founders.

They also promised all nominations would face committee review, board approval, and shareholder consent.

This proposal was part of Swiggy's effort to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC), which needs over 50% resident Indian shareholding plus extra regulatory checks.