Swiggy's new feature lets you send gifts in 10 minutes
Swiggy just dropped Giftables, a new feature that lets you send personalized gifts—think chocolates, electronics, and toys—in as little as 10 minutes to an hour.
It's designed for anyone who needs a last-minute but thoughtful gift, especially with festival season coming up.
AI chatbot helps you pick the right gift
Right now, Giftables is live in Bangalore and will roll out soon to Mumbai, Delhi, and more cities. You can even bundle different types of gifts in one go.
Swiggy is also adding an AI-powered chatbot to help you pick the perfect present based on the occasion and who you're gifting.
Co-founder Phani Kishan says it's all about making quality gifting super easy and fast.