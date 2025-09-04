GST cut to make TVs, ACs, and other appliances cheaper

The price cut will translate into a net reduction of at least ₹2,000 for 43-inch TVs and up to ₹23,000 for 75-inch models. ACs and dishwashers are also expected to see a price drop between ₹3,500-4,500. Haier India president Satish NS called it an unprecedented move in the electronics category due to such a large government tax reduction.

Market response

Sales may take initial hit

Satish NS also said that sales are likely to take a hit until September 22 as consumers may delay their purchases. However, he is optimistic that this will be offset by pent-up demand later on. The price cuts are part of a larger effort by the GST Council to simplify the indirect tax structure and ease pressure on household budgets.