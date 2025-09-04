Next Article
Amazon, Flipkart gear up for festive season with GST rate cuts
Amazon and Flipkart are pretty happy about the latest GST rate cuts on big-ticket appliances.
Starting September 22, 2025, taxes on air-conditioners and TVs drop from 28% to 18%.
This move lands just in time for their major festive sales—Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival—making it easier for shoppers to grab deals.
E-commerce platforms expect to see a spike in sales
With these tax cuts, both platforms are expected to firm up their plans and expect a big bump in festive spending.
Analysts predict a solid 27% jump in sales this season as prices become more wallet-friendly.
The reforms also help small sellers get better access to buyers, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.